Cove Street Capital Has Increased Its Position in Tupperware Brands (TUP) as Market Valuation Declined; Horan Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 152.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,618 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 4,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 11.93 million shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 28,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 468,659 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92M, up from 440,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 1.26M shares traded or 34.45% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. $502,369 worth of stock was bought by GOINGS E V on Friday, August 2.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 31,400 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ituran Location And Control Ltd (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 24,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00M and $148.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 11,283 shares to 93,573 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.