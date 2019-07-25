Cove Street Capital Has Increased Its Colfax (CFX) Stake by $504,919; Yandex N V (YNDX) Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Raised Stake

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 17,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 913,925 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 896,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 456,100 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 17.73% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.69 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 2.44 million shares traded or 25.17% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yandex Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Introducing Yandex’s Smartphone Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Yandex and Synnex – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Checking Up on 5 Stocks Celebrating the World Cup, 1 Year Later – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 1.02 million shares to 87,975 shares, valued at $13.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 87,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,051 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank reported 17,357 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 27 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co accumulated 43 shares. First Personal Finance Services owns 436 shares. Weitz Invest Mngmt Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1.62 million shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc accumulated 1.32 million shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.11% or 37,586 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% or 251,815 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability holds 143,919 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Davenport Co Limited Liability Co holds 302,217 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 24,575 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX).

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colfax Announces Offering of Senior Notes NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Colfax Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colfax Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Colfax Corporation: Colfax Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 23, 2019.