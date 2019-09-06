Cove Street Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) by $569,900; The Mosaic Company (MOS) Shareholder South State Cut Position by $431,460

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 401,080 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53 million, down from 414,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 275,430 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 16/03/2018 – FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA Announces Intent to Acquire Additional Shrs of MIC; 13/03/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CONVERSION RATIO ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2019; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 06/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 46C; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Board Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp; 26/04/2018 – Mic’s top business exec is leaving the publisher after a year on the job:; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic

South State Corp decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (MOS) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 15,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 72,232 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 88,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in The Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 3.31M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 84,138 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $27.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 52,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s (NYSE:MIC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This 10.7% Yielder May Never Be This Cheap Again – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macquarie Infrastructure: Revisiting An Old Call – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macquarie Infrastructure Shames The Haters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett Co invested 0.11% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 160,981 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 2,825 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0% or 3,624 shares. 69,286 are held by Alps Advsrs Inc. First Mercantile Co holds 6,941 shares. Knott David M holds 175,900 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 75,509 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com reported 0.04% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Axa invested in 0% or 8,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. National Asset Management Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd accumulated 73,485 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Com holds 0.03% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) or 113,026 shares.

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 248.28% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.29 per share. MIC’s profit will be $84.69 million for 9.63 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $113.51 million for 15.76 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,195 shares to 45,867 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 288,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Wexford Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.48% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 654,425 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Co owns 2,205 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 1,668 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 119,027 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.08% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 402,695 shares. Chevy Chase reported 438,762 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 44,495 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 158,334 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd invested in 0.01% or 377,150 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 40,012 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 125,064 shares. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 600,980 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 93 shares.