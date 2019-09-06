Cove Street Capital Has Decreased Compass Minerals International (CMP) Position By $4.60 Million; Qep Resources (QEP) Shorts Raised By 16.03%

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Compass Minerals International (CMP) stake by 9.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 85,114 shares as Compass Minerals International (CMP)’s stock rose 0.69%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 843,666 shares with $45.87M value, down from 928,780 last quarter. Compass Minerals International now has $1.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 10,216 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Qep Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) had an increase of 16.03% in short interest. QEP’s SI was 14.78 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.03% from 12.74M shares previously. With 4.52M avg volume, 3 days are for Qep Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s short sellers to cover QEP’s short positions. The SI to Qep Resources Inc’s float is 6.33%. The stock decreased 5.65% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $3.755. About 165,165 shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 83.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.37 per share. CMP’s profit will be $23.04M for 18.89 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -334.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bruce And Co has invested 1.49% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Retirement Of Alabama has 44,097 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc, California-based fund reported 334,370 shares. Hl Lc has 11,469 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc owns 14,821 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 30,658 shares. Mackenzie Corporation has 383,120 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 348,384 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Glenmede Tru Na holds 316 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Verition Fund Limited Liability Company owns 6,358 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Cove Street Capital Llc increased Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) stake by 17,411 shares to 913,925 valued at $27.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ituran Location And Control Lt (NASDAQ:ITRN) stake by 34,678 shares and now owns 79,678 shares. Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) was raised too.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,087 activity. GRANT RICHARD S bought $105,080 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Crutchfield Kevin S bought $98,920 worth of stock. WALKER LORI A bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. The insider Reece Joseph E bought $53,510. 692 shares were bought by Standen James D., worth $36,019. 2,000 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $133,950 activity. On Friday, August 30 the insider TRICE DAVID A bought $52,500. Cutt Timothy J. had bought 15,000 shares worth $60,600 on Friday, August 9. Shares for $20,850 were bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K.