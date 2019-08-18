Cove Street Capital Has Decreased By $1.19 Million Its Now (DNOW) Holding; Armour Residential Reit (ARR) Shorts Lowered By 25.85%

Armour Residential Reit Inc (NYSE:ARR) had a decrease of 25.85% in short interest. ARR’s SI was 1.85M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25.85% from 2.50 million shares previously. With 774,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Armour Residential Reit Inc (NYSE:ARR)’s short sellers to cover ARR’s short positions. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 846,785 shares traded or 20.42% up from the average. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) has declined 24.60% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ARR News: 25/04/2018 – ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT INC ARR.N QUARTERLY CORE SHR $0.96; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 26/03/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Expected April 2018 Monthly Dividend Rate of $0.19 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces June 2018 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. First Quarter Webcast Scheduled for April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARR); 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q EPS 96c; 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q Net $44.7M; 25/04/2018 – ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces May 2018 Dividend of $0.19 Per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – Armour Residential REIT 1Q Adj EPS 66c

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Now Inc (DNOW) stake by 6.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 91,400 shares as Now Inc (DNOW)’s stock declined 14.10%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 1.24 million shares with $17.35M value, down from 1.33 million last quarter. Now Inc now has $1.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 744,988 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The firm is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises , or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.34 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $29,650 was bought by MOUNTAIN JAMES R. Shares for $96,600 were bought by ULM SCOTT. Zimmer Jeffrey J also bought $96,600 worth of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) on Friday, April 26. $250,957 worth of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was bought by STATON DANIEL C on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Webcast Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for Consistent Income – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 28,082 shares or 6430.70% more from 430 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Lc has 0% invested in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 77 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Bank holds 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) or 50 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 11,262 shares. Cipher LP owns 0.09% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 83,914 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 275,503 shares. Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 0.25% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 54,190 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates has 205,523 shares. Victory Capital Inc has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 1,200 shares. Omers Administration reported 30,100 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp accumulated 65,403 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 73,628 shares. 165,215 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. City Holdings reported 12 shares stake.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased The Monarch Cement Company (MCEM) stake by 8,982 shares to 26,282 valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped A stake by 94,407 shares and now owns 277,174 shares. Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) was raised too.