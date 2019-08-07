Cove Street Capital Has Cut Tupperware Brands (TUP) Holding; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO)

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) stake by 6.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 28,173 shares as Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)’s stock declined 32.61%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 440,064 shares with $11.26M value, down from 468,237 last quarter. Tupperware Brands Corp now has $752.98M valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 664,080 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance

Among 2 analysts covering Ferrexpo PLC (LON:FXPO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferrexpo PLC had 27 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The stock of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. Liberum Capital upgraded Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) on Wednesday, May 1 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, April 16. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8. See Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 245.00 Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 325.00 Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

Cove Street Capital Llc increased Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 122,229 shares to 629,840 valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) stake by 23,991 shares and now owns 56,515 shares. Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) was raised too.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19M for 6.04 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tupperware Brands Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:TUP) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – GuruFocus.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Caterpillar Earnings Miss Views – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. Shares for $59,985 were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III on Friday, July 26. Another trade for 3,700 shares valued at $99,622 was made by GOINGS E V on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc holds 0% or 10,918 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 1.77M shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com reported 508 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 8,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 114,961 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Axa owns 178,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 439,558 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 120,000 shares. Dean Inv Associates Limited Liability has invested 0.7% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). First Hawaiian Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Wealthtrust Axiom invested 0.14% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.32 billion GBP. The firm operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes. It has a 2.91 P/E ratio. It also offers finance, management, procurement, transportation, marketing, shipping, barging, and port services.