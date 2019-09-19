Cove Street Capital Has Cut Stake in Now (DNOW) by $3.13 Million; Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Cwm Upped Its Stake by $3.88 Million as Share Value Rose

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 223,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.04 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 438,306 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 32786.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 47,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 48,015 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, up from 146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 569,925 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,106 shares to 75,821 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 111,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 8,295 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling owns 11 shares. New Jersey-based Caxton Lp has invested 0.19% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0.27% or 355,797 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 584 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 24,735 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pitcairn Commerce stated it has 15,517 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 2,605 are held by Dowling And Yahnke Lc. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0% or 6,460 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communication invested in 0.05% or 133,808 shares. Gam Holding Ag owns 15,457 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,390 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 42,459 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation holds 238,996 shares.

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on November, 6 before the open. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $10.88 million for 30.45 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold DNOW shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 110.79 million shares or 4.68% less from 116.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 17,320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Victory Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 5,813 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd invested in 0% or 15,867 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 37,580 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 91,360 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co owns 14,882 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Advsrs owns 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 106 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.04% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Hennessy Advisors holds 0.65% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 921,400 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 176,882 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 59,088 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 44,337 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust reported 1.53M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 87,140 shares to 447,940 shares, valued at $14.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 28,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Millicom International Cellular (MIICF).