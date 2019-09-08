Cove Street Capital Has Cut Position in Compass Minerals International (CMP) by $4.60 Million; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holder Akre Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $76.35 Million

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (CMP) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 85,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The hedge fund held 843,666 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.87 million, down from 928,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 193,892 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25M, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $184.55. About 88,878 shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 83.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.37 per share. CMP’s profit will be $22.11M for 18.77 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -334.48% EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 104,800 shares to 3.06M shares, valued at $15.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 94,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,087 activity. Shares for $16,458 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S on Monday, March 18. Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of stock. Reece Joseph E bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510. 700 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A. $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Standen James D..

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goosehead Ins Inc by 26,500 shares to 38,331 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.