Cove Street Capital Has Cut Its Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Stake as Share Price Rose; Horizon Investments Decreased Quest Diagnostics Com (DGX) Holding by $2.21 Million; Stock Value Rose

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 148,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37 million, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 703,127 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (DGX) by 90.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 21,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 2,417 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 24,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $105.49. About 622,701 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.63M for 15.33 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 10,072 shares to 13,981 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp Com (NYSE:BLL) by 9,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Yield Enhancd Us.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Convergence Partners, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,990 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 110,022 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 47,204 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 10,913 were accumulated by Security National Tru. Balyasny Asset Limited Com reported 646,737 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 1,141 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 12,136 are held by Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 366 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,743 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 20,536 shares. Foster & Motley holds 0.07% or 4,826 shares in its portfolio.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 402,837 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 28,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,257 shares, and has risen its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold WAIR shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 85.38 million shares or 1.66% less from 86.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.03% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 6.49 million shares. United Ser Automobile Association owns 23,427 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 14,628 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 109,491 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 61,657 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 8,402 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Company Ltd Company invested in 5.09M shares or 0.43% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc owns 351,005 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Renaissance owns 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 219,710 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 722,613 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 150,852 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 49,743 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares, Hawaii-based fund reported 16,495 shares.

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $22.92M for 11.92 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

