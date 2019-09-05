Cove Street Capital Decreased Position in American Vanguard (AVD) by $927,469 as Market Valuation Declined; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined, Joel Isaacson & Company Has Lifted by $1.15 Million Its Position

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 27,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 92,489 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 65,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 19.60 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (AVD) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 54,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% . The hedge fund held 978,161 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in American Vanguard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.52M market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 83,794 shares traded. American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) has declined 32.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Vanguard Corporation Celebrates 50-Year Milestone – Business Wire” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Vanguard Acquires Brazilian Agricultural Distributor – Business Wire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Vanguard Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6th – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “American Vanguard to Buy Bankrupt Firm’s Products – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $72,960 activity. On Thursday, August 29 WINTEMUTE ERIC G bought $70,400 worth of American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. AVD’s profit will be $6.64M for 16.61 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by American Vanguard Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.