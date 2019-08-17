Cove Street Capital Decreased Compass Minerals International (CMP) Holding By $4.60 Million; 1 Analysts Bullish Power Financial (TSE:PWF)

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Compass Minerals International (CMP) stake by 9.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 85,114 shares as Compass Minerals International (CMP)’s stock rose 0.69%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 843,666 shares with $45.87 million value, down from 928,780 last quarter. Compass Minerals International now has $1.71B valuation. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.36. About 179,925 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Among 3 analysts covering Power Financial (TSE:PWF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Power Financial has $37 highest and $34 lowest target. $35.67’s average target is 29.38% above currents $27.57 stock price. Power Financial had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by IBC. The rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. See Power Financial Corporation (TSE:PWF) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 386,717 shares traded. Power Financial Corporation (TSE:PWF) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $18.31 billion. The firm offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, health and dental protection, creditor, and direct marketing insurance products, as well as specialty products; and accumulation and annuity products. It has a 8.98 P/E ratio. It also provides financial security products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, administrative and recordkeeping services, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services; and executive benefits products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 4,926 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 12,804 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Co reported 5.89% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Oppenheimer & Com has 10,107 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 670 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Rowland & Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 46,147 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 24,002 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Hsbc Pcl owns 4,877 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Fincl Counselors reported 69,051 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 2,250 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Ri owns 6,675 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.