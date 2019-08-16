Cove Street Capital Cut Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Stake by $8.04 Million; Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Stake Has Boosted by White Elm Capital Llc

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 54,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 425,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, up from 370,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 236,084 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 32.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 236,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 496,708 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24M, down from 733,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $480.20M market cap company. The stock increased 7.04% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 790,330 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S SR SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 30,467 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 1.55 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 229,021 shares. Numerixs Inv owns 4,400 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 72 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. White Elm holds 2.89% or 425,209 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 343,453 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 328,546 shares. James Invest Rech has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Mirae Asset Invs Communications holds 0% or 14,410 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Incorporated owns 429,963 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Legal General Grp Pcl has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 16,747 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,700 shares to 83,860 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 24,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,400 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).