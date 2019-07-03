Cove Street Capital Cut By $4.02 Million Its Yelp (YELP) Stake; AUSDRILL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (AUSDF) Shorts Decreased By 4.71%

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Yelp Inc (YELP) stake by 22.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 118,100 shares as Yelp Inc (YELP)’s stock declined 14.38%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 416,100 shares with $14.36 million value, down from 534,200 last quarter. Yelp Inc now has $2.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 434,025 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$233M; 15/04/2018 – Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode: “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.” transcript; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 24/04/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 9 Days; 23/05/2018 – Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP)

Cove Street Capital Llc increased General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) stake by 79,300 shares to 369,500 valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) stake by 157,200 shares and now owns 323,000 shares. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) was raised too.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $8.63M for 78.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 25,659 shares. Hbk Invests LP holds 0.03% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 63,054 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Victory Cap Mngmt owns 1.47 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 83,712 were reported by Quantbot Ltd Partnership. Cim Invest Mangement Inc invested in 0.13% or 9,849 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com invested in 24,477 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 373,940 shares. Alabama-based Regions Finance has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Aurora Inv Counsel stated it has 61,339 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 121,826 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James owns 15,540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 224,739 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America De.

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Yelp Inc (YELP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Yelp Inc.’s (NYSE:YELP) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Yelp Stock Tumbled 23% Last Month – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “Yelp Details Growth Plan Amid Depressed Share Price and Investor Unrest – Fortune” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yelp: The Pain Won’t Last Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $370,401 activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Donaker Geoffrey L sold $75,960 worth of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 2,000 shares. 128 shares were sold by Ramsay Alan, worth $4,480.

Among 10 analysts covering Yelp (NYSE:YELP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Yelp had 14 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, January 10 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, May 10. Citigroup downgraded the shares of YELP in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Morgan Stanley.

