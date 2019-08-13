Cove Street Capital Boosted Its Holding in Ituran Location And Control Lt (ITRN) by $1.18 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake Held by Ashfield Capital Partners Llc

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 38,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 276,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92M, up from 237,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 16.39M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Ituran Location And Control Lt (ITRN) by 77.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 34,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The hedge fund held 79,678 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $664.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 42,638 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Circle Com reported 55,500 shares stake. Mitchell Management owns 45,235 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 118,641 shares. 16.18M are held by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc. Natl Pension reported 0.96% stake. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.28% or 3.72M shares in its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Central National Bank & Trust Tru reported 14,195 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Heartland Advsrs Incorporated owns 138,154 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Matarin Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 110,308 shares.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 10,835 shares to 1,758 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,498 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 867,236 shares to 5.61 million shares, valued at $41.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 28,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,064 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

