Covanta Holding (CVA) Shares Declined While Snyder Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake by $416,194; Wintergreen Advisers Has Lowered Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $1.62 Million; Stock Price Rose

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $166.84. About 3.93M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 24,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.75M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 771,190 shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Covanta declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Covanta Holding (CVA) Presents At UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Covanta: A Quiet 5.5% Yield For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46 million for 37.23 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc. by 12,241 shares to 377,482 shares, valued at $33.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 278,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hurricane Barry Left Its Mark, But Could Have Been Worse – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.