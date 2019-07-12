Covanta Holding (CVA) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Claar Advisors Has Cut Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $4.38 Million as Share Value Declined

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 1.67M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 97.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 50,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,136 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 51,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 121,630 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6)

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -333.33% negative EPS growth.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 28,963 shares to 30,961 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc by 20,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $442.54 million for 9.40 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.