Covanta Holding (CVA) Shareholder Frontier Capital Management Co Trimmed Stake by $5.44 Million as Share Value Declined; Hengehold Capital Management Increases Position in At&T (T)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 11,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 78,421 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 66,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 320,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 779,877 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.97 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 1.50M shares traded or 139.22% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DZ Bank joins firms Neutral on AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s ‘Underperformance’ Has Been No Great Tragedy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 577,095 shares. Albert D Mason Inc invested 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kwmg Ltd Liability accumulated 0.6% or 73,948 shares. Whitnell stated it has 15,798 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 516,310 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Murphy stated it has 118,246 shares. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Victory Capital Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 599,256 shares. Palouse Capital Mgmt Inc holds 2.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 216,787 shares. The -based Bonness Enterp Incorporated has invested 1.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cleararc Capital invested in 108,871 shares. Qv accumulated 3.81 million shares or 17.59% of the stock. Hills Retail Bank Trust owns 10,734 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Com has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 87,629 shares.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 33,289 shares to 633,451 shares, valued at $103.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 151,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).