Covanta Holding (CVA) Shareholder Ecofin LTD Cut Its Position; As Take (TTWO) Share Value Rose, Valinor Management Raised Stake by $39.86 Million

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 103,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The hedge fund held 714,586 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, down from 818,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 307,699 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 424,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.09M, up from 700,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.74% or $6.98 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 1.77 million shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 264,212 shares to 469,488 shares, valued at $85.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 49,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,496 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46M for 37.66 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

