Covanta Holding (CVA) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Boosted Stake; As Pulte Group (PHM) Valuation Rose, Checchi Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position by $341,496

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 26,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 144,250 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 117,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 590,097 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 12,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 15,254 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, down from 27,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 2.19 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 10,205 shares to 59,704 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) by 9,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,767 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 145,413 shares. Da Davidson & Co holds 0.01% or 12,438 shares. Hartford Investment has 28,674 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 48,392 shares. Cubic Asset owns 96,800 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. 209,058 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust Holding. 258 are held by Sandy Spring Fincl Bank. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. 1,344 are held by Mufg Americas. Raymond James Associate holds 0% or 61,339 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 47,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 30 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Westfield Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 26,716 are owned by Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $250.33M for 9.18 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,000 shares to 99,700 shares, valued at $177.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 24,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).