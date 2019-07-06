Covanta Holding (CVA) Market Valuation Rose While Snyder Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; Csx Com (CSX) Stake Lifted by Harvest Capital Management Inc

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.02M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX)

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 24,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.75M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. It closed at $18.1 lastly. It is down 13.74% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 26,899 shares to 312,700 shares, valued at $24.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 39,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -333.33% negative EPS growth.

