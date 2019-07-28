Covanta Holding (CVA) Holder Ecofin LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $1.76 Million as Stock Value Rose; Highlander Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Fedex (FDX) by $343,900 as Valuation Declined

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.98 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 103,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 714,586 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, down from 818,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 2.14 million shares traded or 246.54% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,600 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $198,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,130 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).