Covanta Holding (CVA) Holder Ecofin LTD Has Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Eqis Capital Management Has Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Stock Rose

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 103,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 714,586 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, down from 818,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 380,672 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 14,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,644 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 26,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 8.96M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -333.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,324 shares to 23,452 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 294,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU).

