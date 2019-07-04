Covanta Holding (CVA) EPS Estimated At $-0.07; Woodmont Investment Counsel Cut Its Caredx (CDNA) Holding

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Caredx Inc (CDNA) stake by 48.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 11,700 shares as Caredx Inc (CDNA)’s stock rose 42.89%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 12,379 shares with $390,000 value, down from 24,079 last quarter. Caredx Inc now has $1.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 241,174 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023

Analysts expect Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report $-0.07 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 600.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Covanta Holding Corporation’s analysts see -333.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 337,015 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer

Among 7 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Covanta Holding had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 5. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of CVA in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CVA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity. 32,500 shares were sold by Yee James P, worth $776,100 on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 4 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CareDx had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Raymond James. The stock of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Voya Inv Management Limited Com stated it has 14,420 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr owns 1,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 22,364 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.43% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Timpani Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 2.05% or 136,167 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd holds 1,000 shares. Principal Finance Inc holds 0% or 16,093 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 108,800 shares. Blackrock owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 2.46M shares. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 2,924 shares. Friess Associate Limited Liability Company owns 202,698 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Assoc Inc reported 16,036 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation owns 7,368 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,295 shares.

