Covanta Holding (CVA) EPS Estimated At $-0.07; MEGOLA (MGON) SI Decreased By 66.85%

MEGOLA INC (OTCMKTS:MGON) had a decrease of 66.85% in short interest. MGON’s SI was 12,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 66.85% from 36,200 shares previously. The stock increased 19.71% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0041. About 100,000 shares traded. Megola, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGON) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report $-0.07 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 600.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Covanta Holding Corporation’s analysts see -333.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 8,508 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Megola, Inc., through its subsidiary, MedCan Marijuana, Inc., provides technologies in air and water filtration to the medical marijuana industry. The company has market cap of $3,603.

Among 6 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Covanta Holding had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the shares of CVA in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 5. UBS maintained Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) rating on Wednesday, February 20. UBS has “Hold” rating and $16 target. The stock of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird.