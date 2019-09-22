Covanta Holding (CVA) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; Corecommodity Management Has Raised Mosaic Co New (MOS) Stake

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Mosaic Co New (MOS) stake by 188.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 58,140 shares as Mosaic Co New (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 88,983 shares with $2.23M value, up from 30,843 last quarter. Mosaic Co New now has $7.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 4.51 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

More important recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsrs reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). National Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 181,017 shares. Farmers Savings Bank holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading LP holds 0% or 20,340 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 255,264 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 6,258 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 23,375 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Invesco Limited has 2.67 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc reported 1,285 shares stake. Advsr Asset Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 36,581 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Motco invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Colrain Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 6.21% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd holds 0.08% or 17,800 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Mosaic Co has $38 highest and $2400 lowest target. $31.14’s average target is 50.51% above currents $20.69 stock price. Mosaic Co had 15 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by CItigroup to “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, March 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. Another trade for 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 was made by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. Freeland Clint had bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300. MONAHAN WILLIAM T had bought 2,360 shares worth $49,902. BEEBE CHERYL K had bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692 on Wednesday, August 21. Isaacson Mark J. bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550.