Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA)’s Financial Results Comparing With NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) and NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG). The two are both Waste Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covanta Holding Corporation 17 16.49 115.96M -0.33 0.00 NRC Group Holdings Corp. 12 0.00 9.33M -12.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covanta Holding Corporation 676,546,091.02% 30.1% 4% NRC Group Holdings Corp. 77,814,845.70% -104.9% -17.9%

Liquidity

Covanta Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Covanta Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Covanta Holding Corporation and NRC Group Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covanta Holding Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 NRC Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Covanta Holding Corporation’s consensus target price is $17, while its potential downside is -0.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of Covanta Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of NRC Group Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Covanta Holding Corporation’s shares. Competitively, NRC Group Holdings Corp. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covanta Holding Corporation -0.81% -3.26% -2.99% 8.78% -2.16% 28.32% NRC Group Holdings Corp. 4.16% 9.07% 41.73% 30.01% 21.39% 60.26%

For the past year Covanta Holding Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than NRC Group Holdings Corp.

Summary

Covanta Holding Corporation beats NRC Group Holdings Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process. It owns and operates 42 energy-from-waste facilities; 5 additional energy generation facilities, including wood biomass and hydroelectric renewable energy production facilities in North America. Covanta Holding Corporation also owns and operates 17 transfer stations, 15 environmental services facilities, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 4 landfills. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.