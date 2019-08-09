Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) and Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Comparison side by side

Both Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) and Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) are each other’s competitor in the Waste Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covanta Holding Corporation 17 1.21 N/A -0.33 0.00 Republic Services Inc. 82 2.90 N/A 3.17 27.97

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Covanta Holding Corporation and Republic Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Covanta Holding Corporation and Republic Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covanta Holding Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 4% Republic Services Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 4.8%

Risk and Volatility

Covanta Holding Corporation has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Republic Services Inc.’s 0.51 beta is the reason why it is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Covanta Holding Corporation. Its rival Republic Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Covanta Holding Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Republic Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Covanta Holding Corporation and Republic Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covanta Holding Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Republic Services Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Covanta Holding Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 8.53% and an $18.2 consensus price target. Republic Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $87 consensus price target and a -3.59% potential downside. Based on the results given earlier, Covanta Holding Corporation is looking more favorable than Republic Services Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.9% of Covanta Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.5% of Republic Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Covanta Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Republic Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covanta Holding Corporation -0.81% -3.26% -2.99% 8.78% -2.16% 28.32% Republic Services Inc. 2.25% 2.34% 8.08% 15.79% 23.9% 22.97%

For the past year Covanta Holding Corporation was more bullish than Republic Services Inc.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process. It owns and operates 42 energy-from-waste facilities; 5 additional energy generation facilities, including wood biomass and hydroelectric renewable energy production facilities in North America. Covanta Holding Corporation also owns and operates 17 transfer stations, 15 environmental services facilities, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 4 landfills. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 333 collection operations, 204 transfer stations, 192 active landfills, 64 recycling centers, and 10 salt water disposal wells, as well as 7 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 39 states and Puerto Rico. It also operates 71 landfill gas and renewable energy projects. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.