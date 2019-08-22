Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Waste Management company, Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Covanta Holding Corporation has 84.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 48.05% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.8% of Covanta Holding Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.97% of all Waste Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Covanta Holding Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covanta Holding Corporation 0.00% 30.10% 4.00% Industry Average 1.16% 28.04% 5.01%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Covanta Holding Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Covanta Holding Corporation N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 16.96M 1.46B 304.00

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Covanta Holding Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Covanta Holding Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 1.75 2.47

$18 is the consensus target price of Covanta Holding Corporation, with a potential upside of 6.76%. The competitors have a potential upside of 84.71%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Covanta Holding Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Covanta Holding Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Covanta Holding Corporation -0.81% -3.26% -2.99% 8.78% -2.16% 28.32% Industry Average 3.62% 5.82% 13.16% 20.60% 27.55% 29.72%

For the past year Covanta Holding Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Covanta Holding Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Covanta Holding Corporation’s competitors have 1.43 and 1.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Covanta Holding Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Covanta Holding Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.33 shows that Covanta Holding Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Covanta Holding Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Covanta Holding Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Covanta Holding Corporation’s rivals beat Covanta Holding Corporation.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process. It owns and operates 42 energy-from-waste facilities; 5 additional energy generation facilities, including wood biomass and hydroelectric renewable energy production facilities in North America. Covanta Holding Corporation also owns and operates 17 transfer stations, 15 environmental services facilities, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 4 landfills. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.