Covanta Hldg (CVA) Shareholder Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Upped Holding by $446,488; Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Shareholder First Dallas Securities Has Decreased Stake by $773,424 as Market Value Declined

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 1313.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 26,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 28,264 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $508,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 247,173 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $661. About 3,902 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,536 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,470 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 110 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.03 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC had bought 42 shares worth $37,928 on Monday, April 15.