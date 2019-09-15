Covanta Hldg (CVA) Shareholder Cna Financial Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Declined; Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Stock Value Declined While Capital Growth Management LP Has Upped Holding

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 62,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 356,779 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, down from 419,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 605,856 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 7.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 30.01M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.21M, up from 22.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $966.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.0103 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4774. About 2.68M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 03/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors provides update on shareholder correspondence; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING MEETING WITH SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 0.3C; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q EPS 4c; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q REV. $251.7M, EST. $252.6M

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Pe (NYSE:PBR) by 150,000 shares to 8.70 million shares, valued at $135.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Site Centers Corp by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Really Think About Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Turquoise Hill Resource? – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mongolia mine woes prompt Turquoise Hill Q2 loss – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Turquoise Hill announces 2019 financial guidance and provides underground development update – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Delayed Production Profile Is Not The Real Trouble For Turquoise Hill. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Covanta and the Town of Babylon Extend Successful Partnership – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 18% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Covanta Is NOT A Safe Dividend Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2017.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 12,600 shares to 14,200 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermud (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 20,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS).