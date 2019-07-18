Covanta Hldg (CVA) Holder Eventide Asset Management Trimmed Position; Syntal Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Hff Cl A (HF) Holding by $470,000; Stock Value Rose

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66M shares traded or 421.12% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has risen 38.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 09/04/2018 – HFF REPORTS $480.65M SALE OF 11 MULTI-HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 24/04/2018 – HFF Inc 1Q Rev $131.6M; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 07/05/2018 – HFF Advises Seaforth Land in £90.8M Acquisition Loan from Blackstone for CAA House, London; 07/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale of Flats at Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland; 17/04/2018 – HFF REPORTS $260M CONSTRUCTION FINANCING; 12/04/2018 – HFF Announces $145M Construction Financing for Renovation and Expansion of 633 Folsom in San Francisco; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces Capitalization of Waterfront Residential Development in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia; 09/05/2018 – HFF Announces GBP248M Sale of Cannon Bridge House in London; 28/05/2018 – HFF Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 30

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 435,864 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -333.33% negative EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 196,258 shares to 620,691 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 114,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 15 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Prelude Management Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3,044 shares. 1.66 million are owned by Dimensional Fund L P. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) or 315,576 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.04% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Barclays Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 60,578 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1,407 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 14,700 shares stake. Alpine Associate Mgmt accumulated 486,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Co reported 45,251 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 98,394 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares holds 1,836 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. HF’s profit will be $23.50M for 19.32 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by HFF, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.49% negative EPS growth.

