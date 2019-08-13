Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVALF) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Shorts at Trecora Resources (TREC) Raised By 8.75%

Analysts expect Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 27.CVALF’s profit would be $1.10 million giving it 8.25 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Covalon Technologies Ltd.’s analysts see -600.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 6,700 shares traded or 72.37% up from the average. Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) had an increase of 8.75% in short interest. TREC’s SI was 510,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.75% from 469,800 shares previously. With 46,300 avg volume, 11 days are for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)’s short sellers to cover TREC’s short positions. The SI to Trecora Resources’s float is 2.48%. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.13. About 19,951 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 07/03/2018 – Trecora Resources 4Q EPS 56c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q Rev $71.7M; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN

Covalon Technologies Ltd., an advanced medical technologies company, researches, develops, makes, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.30 million. The firm has three proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. It has a 31.13 P/E ratio. It sells wound care dressing, surgical and peri-operative, and infection management products under the Covalon brand name.

Trecora Resources primarily manufactures and sells various specialty hydrocarbons and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company has market cap of $225.65 million. The firm operates two divisions, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. It currently has negative earnings. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, such as isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane used in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

