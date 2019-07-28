Covalent Partners Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $48.90 Million

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 1.41 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113.7. About 387,447 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 275,354 were reported by Eaton Vance Management. Moreover, Nomura has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Minnesota-based Jnba Advsr has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 15,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% or 41,516 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 194,300 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sei Communication invested in 0.25% or 484,424 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). National Bank accumulated 64,478 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 22,857 shares. Thornburg Investment Management reported 67,182 shares stake. 1,165 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company. Huntington Savings Bank holds 5,897 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares to 366,540 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Major Implications Of Pioneer Natural Resources’ Big Buyback Program – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reviewing Pioneer Natural Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources in talks to sell Eagle Ford JV – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MPLX LP (MPLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron, Exxon earnings: Shale M&A is high on the list of investor concerns – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 16.4% in March – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “It Looks Like Nvidia Stock Is Shaking out of its Downturn – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mellanox (MLNX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mellanox Capital Extends Storage Ecosystem with Investments in CNEX Labs and Pliops – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox (MLNX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. $2.21M worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was bought by SANGHI STEVE.