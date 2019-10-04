Covalent Partners Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Has Decreased by $406,215; Argan (AGX) Position Lifted by Third Avenue Management Llc

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Argan Inc. (AGX) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 44,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 133,142 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40 million, up from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $589.22 million market cap company. It closed at $37.69 lastly. It is down 7.02% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 2,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 40,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25 million, down from 43,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $124.69. About 1.83 million shares traded or 13.33% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argan: A Good Company At A Bargain Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan’s Gemma Power to move ahead with 1.8 GW Ohio power project – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argan: Vindication For The Bull Case Is Just Around The Corner – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Argan, Inc. Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 71,307 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $61.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc. by 202,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70 million for 14.37 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt accumulated 3,120 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Llc Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 10,105 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.05% or 134,553 shares. Ellington Grp Inc Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,400 shares. 5,136 were reported by Huntington Bancorp. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. First Allied Advisory Services has 2,005 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 71 shares. Royal London Asset holds 67,065 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Caymus Limited Partnership holds 3.54% or 104,531 shares. Snow Management Lp has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,500 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability reported 5,566 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Pioneer Natural (PXD) a Great Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources CEO to retire – Dallas Business Journal” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.