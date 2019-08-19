Covalent Partners Stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) Trimmed by $380,016; As Timken Co (TKR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Its Holding

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 13,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 233,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, down from 246,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 6.10M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 10,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 530,279 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.13 million, down from 540,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 158,698 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.80-EPS $3.90; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.50 TO $3.60; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO – 4 PERCENT INCREASE TO COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, RAISING IT TO 28 CENTS PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Timken Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TKR); 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Timken; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES FROM OPS 3.45 BLN RUPEES VS 2.76 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has invested 0.01% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Morgan Stanley reported 380,516 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated has 467,943 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv owns 15,400 shares. Ls Invest holds 0.01% or 3,629 shares in its portfolio. City Holding owns 78 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Comerica State Bank holds 60,170 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 8,092 were reported by Etrade Cap Mgmt Llc. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 59,960 shares. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0.04% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 5,927 shares. Hendley accumulated 12,550 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 2.24M shares. Axa reported 0.04% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 2,716 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 5,932 shares to 401,419 shares, valued at $23.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in York Wtr Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 19,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 345,680 shares to 556,480 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 150,228 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Putnam Invests Llc invested in 2.46M shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Limited Com holds 0% or 16,180 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.61M shares. Chevy Chase Trust owns 728,517 shares. 840 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. 591,778 are owned by Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Com. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Meyer Handelman Co has invested 0.35% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Michigan-based World Asset has invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 116,506 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 13,018 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.10M for 13.03 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.