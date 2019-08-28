Covalent Partners Raised Its Stake in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) by $1.04 Million; Howard Capital Management Has Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 3,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 66,161 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 62,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $198.07. About 1.47M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 08/03/2018 – BANKINTER SA BKT.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.9 EUROS FROM 7.65 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 28/03/2018 – ETSY – BOARD APPOINTED EDITH COOPER, FORMER PARTNER AND GLOBAL HEAD OF HUMAN CAPITAL FOR GOLDMAN SACHS, TO COMPANY’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over from Rolet at LSE; 09/03/2018 – HOWARD MARKS: GOLDMAN SACHS’S CO-PRESIDENTS ARE TERRIFIC; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ newly appointed president has gigs as a DJ around the world; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Is Said to Hire UBS’s Head of LatAm Credit Trading

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $599.71M market cap company. It closed at $1.65 lastly. It is down 51.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Sector Etf (Xlv) (XLV) by 12,244 shares to 58,724 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,981 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp accumulated 4.12 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 14,421 shares. Echo Street Capital Management reported 223,541 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 82,577 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 548,850 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advsrs has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Numerixs Technologies has 0.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 0.43% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 5,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. 316,122 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc. Grimes & holds 3,905 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Washington-based Fisher Asset Llc has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Savant Cap Limited Liability reported 1,731 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Howard Capital Management holds 1.79% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 66,161 shares.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares to 366,540 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 180,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,057 shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. 50,000 shares were bought by Beder Tanya S, worth $115,695 on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Cap Management invested in 0.3% or 196,000 shares. Credit Capital Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 315,774 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co owns 336,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 228,800 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd invested in 135,736 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.01% or 335,017 shares. Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 112,058 shares. Invesco holds 1.16M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.17% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cooperman Leon G accumulated 9.48M shares. Ameriprise reported 1.90 million shares stake. Art Ltd Co owns 133,020 shares.

