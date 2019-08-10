Covalent Partners Position in Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; Venbio Select Advisor Has Increased Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Stake by $13.50 Million

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 11,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The hedge fund held 100,135 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 111,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 154,320 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 30/05/2018 – Universal Forest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 7.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35M, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.38M market cap company. The stock increased 7.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 1.93M shares traded or 92.75% up from the average. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 30/04/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences : Former President and CEO Mark Sirgo to Continue as Vice Chairman of the Board; 09/05/2018 – BioDelivery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 129% to 22 Days; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN TO NAME 3 TO CO.’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Rev $11.3M; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Pricing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 17/05/2018 – BDSI IN PACT WITH BROADFIN TO RECONSTITUTE BOARD

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.25 million for 12.99 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 93,496 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has 60,763 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 39 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd accumulated 52,784 shares. Pnc Fin Grp has invested 0.03% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). 22,936 were accumulated by Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 17,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 459,423 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Us Bankshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,650 shares. 113,362 are held by First Trust Advsrs L P. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). D E Shaw Co has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 139,404 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9,642 shares to 259,029 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc by 275,179 shares to 627,021 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 935,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Outlook Therapeutics Inc.