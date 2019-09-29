Covalent Partners Position In Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Was Increased; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $701.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 6.99M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 25,952 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, down from 30,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. 177,100 shares valued at $359,065 were bought by Restrepo William J on Friday, June 14.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.71 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,291 shares to 92,047 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 8,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU).

