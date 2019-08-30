Covalent Partners Maintains Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD); Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Trimmed Its Lazard LTD (LAZ) Holding by $315,000

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.19B market cap company. It closed at $123.36 lastly. It is down 27.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 40.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 12,940 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 21,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 73,339 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 11/04/2018 – Peter Q. Thompson Joins Lazard Midwest Advisory Team; 17/04/2018 – Lazard Says Emerging Activists Are Stepping Up Attacks (Video); 24/05/2018 – Athenahealth: Lazard and Centerview Partners Have Been Retained as Fincl Advisors to Assist the Bd in This Analysis; 30/04/2018 – Lazard’s Raine Says Health-Care M&A Has Been Heating Up (Video); 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 09/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK’S GAULTIER TO ADVISE ON EQUITY DEALS; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – Lazard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.10M are held by Barclays Public Limited Com. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.25% or 233,529 shares. Cambiar Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability reported 229 shares. Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.45% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 32,736 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 0.02% or 9,901 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Grp owns 3,892 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has invested 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 304,500 shares. Amg Funds Llc reported 25,994 shares. Blair William & Com Il owns 20,182 shares. Sei Investments has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 494 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.8% stake.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Destination Wealth reported 489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle has 1,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 206,984 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Com invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 19,244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 959,927 were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company. Alyeska Investment Group Inc LP holds 5,065 shares. Qs Invsts holds 20,325 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,407 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 32,755 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Llc holds 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 59 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs has 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 180,743 shares to 340,057 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,135 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).