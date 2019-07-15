Covalent Partners Lowered Position in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $380,016 as Share Price Declined; Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Rose While Lateef Investment Management LP Cut Stake by $23.39 Million

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 13,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 233,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, down from 246,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.76. About 3.14 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 49.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 150,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,180 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, down from 303,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $172.85. About 101,486 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Den Berg Mgmt I owns 292,357 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. 690 are owned by Castleark Llc. Westwood Incorporated accumulated 1.48M shares. Fruth Investment has 9,361 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Utd Automobile Association invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). California Public Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 1.76M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 224,689 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Barrett Asset Lc holds 1,400 shares. Sumitomo Life owns 23,975 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt invested in 84 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.25% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cibc Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 112,415 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.27% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Covalent Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 13.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.46 million for 20.48 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Companies Boosting Earnings – GuruFocus.com” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Halliburton: A Trader’s Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 100,000 shares to 222,514 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 7,462 shares. 877,625 were reported by Raymond James Associates. Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated invested in 1,949 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 1,556 shares. The California-based Main Street Research Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 22,450 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 249,342 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Nebraska-based First Bankshares Of Omaha has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Farmers Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 203 shares. Kepos Capital LP has invested 0.41% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Daiwa Securities Gp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 5,372 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has invested 2.59% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 156,572 shares to 529,984 shares, valued at $24.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 130.95 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.