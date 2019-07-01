Covalent Partners Lifted Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding by $1.31 Million; Share Value Rose; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $110.19. About 3.19 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $151.8. About 592,602 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares to 366,540 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,125 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Ltd reported 36,890 shares stake. Creative Planning has 7,227 shares. 38,224 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs invested in 19,794 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 12,218 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited. Cornerstone Advisors, Washington-based fund reported 185 shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 82,412 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research. First Republic Invest Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 2,478 were reported by Amarillo Bancorp. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Element Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,616 shares. Ipg Inv Advsr Limited Liability owns 1,402 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Corp stated it has 66,351 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Tanaka Management Inc owns 110 shares. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 3.53M shares or 1.94% of the stock. Grandfield Dodd Limited holds 1.49% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 137,166 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs reported 4,633 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Management Ca stated it has 15,463 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 1.43% stake. Associated Banc reported 273,616 shares stake. Weik stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fjarde Ap reported 843,211 shares. Moreover, Westpac Corporation has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 404,428 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated owns 55,094 shares. Cortland Assoc Inc Mo has 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,391 shares. Stearns Serv holds 13,909 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $845,100 worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Monday, January 28. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750. 19,049 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789 on Monday, February 4. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 279 shares to 5,979 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 25.99 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

