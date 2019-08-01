Covalent Partners Increases Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI); Visa (V) Shareholder Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Trimmed Stake

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 7.65 million shares traded or 13.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 9,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 259,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, up from 249,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 2.15M shares traded or 104.78% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Visa and JP Morgan Help Businesses Make Payments Faster with Billtrust’s Business Payments Network – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program Goes Global with Launch in U.S. – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Visa Stock Is Expensive, But It May Climb Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces C$22 Million Bought Deal Financing; SSR Mining To Exercise Its Right to Maintain Its Pro Rata Interest of 9.9% – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Commercial Bank invested in 5,415 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 6,025 were accumulated by Washington Tru National Bank. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 0.1% or 5,047 shares. Horan Cap Management owns 219,759 shares for 6.34% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability has 5,274 shares. Iberiabank invested 0.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gm Advisory Grp reported 4,625 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited owns 127,841 shares. Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 10,745 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.51% or 137,097 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Clark Group Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Com owns 20,278 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. 1.05M were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability. The Virginia-based Markel Corporation has invested 2.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 31,105 were accumulated by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Glenmede Na has 86,069 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Principal Finance Gru Inc reported 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 6,236 are owned by Brown Advisory. Advisory Service Network Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,131 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Cap Invsts owns 12.24 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Tcw Group has invested 0.09% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Moreover, Echo Street Cap Lc has 0.75% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 990,353 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.93% or 97,901 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Co owns 39,317 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keane Group Inc by 68,566 shares to 538,044 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,135 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).