Covalent Partners Increases Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI); As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Credit Capital Investments Has Increased by $477,000 Its Position

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 37,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 34.02M shares traded or 45.29% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 9,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 259,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, up from 249,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 2.53M shares traded or 133.56% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Alphabet and Intel Q2s Crush Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel Earnings: INTC Stock Sinks Despite Q1 EPS, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel Should Lower Prices Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Where You Buy Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Net reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 11,664 are held by Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Company. Hourglass Lc has invested 3.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Family Management Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,894 shares. Truepoint stated it has 15,682 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Somerset Gp Ltd Liability Com has 0.82% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cadence Financial Bank Na, Texas-based fund reported 84,060 shares. Winfield Inc holds 0.09% or 3,266 shares in its portfolio. 18,676 were reported by Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh. Saratoga Research And Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% or 8,185 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Limited Liability Com holds 0.94% or 41,481 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt Com holds 1.1% or 717,287 shares in its portfolio. Farmers State Bank has 66,171 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 43,277 shares. M Inc accumulated 24,198 shares.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 131,886 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 46,633 shares in its portfolio. Capital accumulated 12.24 million shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0% or 28,571 shares. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 19,633 shares. Connecticut-based Land Buildings Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.32% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Advisory Serv Network owns 5,407 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Archford Strategies Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 318,984 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.29% or 42,900 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 125,266 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 35,450 shares. Real Est Service Ltd Liability Com owns 67,900 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Capital Fund Sa, a France-based fund reported 13,500 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.