Covalent Partners Increases Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD); Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Holder Mountain Lake Investment Management Decreased Stake by $600,000 as Stock Value Declined

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.37 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 194,071 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has risen 2.56% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Rev $457.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increases to Net Income Attributable to ARLP and EBITDA of 48.6% and 28.7%,; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Net $156.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EBITDA $228.7M; 27/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P WILL RECEIVE CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.515 PER UNIT FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARL; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Net $405M-Net $425M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS CONSIDERING SHARE BUYBACKS

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $143.85. About 671,644 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $91.15M for 6.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.07% negative EPS growth.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keane Group Inc by 68,566 shares to 538,044 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,135 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.