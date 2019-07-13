Covalent Partners Increased Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holding; Cadence Capital Management Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $472,059 as Stock Price Declined

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 9,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 259,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, up from 249,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 1.24M shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,864 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 23,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 27,102 shares to 265,116 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Orthofix Med Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 68,305 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. American Money Mngmt Limited Company reported 571 shares stake. Harvey Invest Co Ltd Liability stated it has 700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.27 million shares. 241,163 are owned by Raymond James Financial Services Advsr. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Moore And has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.06% or 10,835 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 80,133 are owned by Heritage Investors Corp. Wedgewood Prtnrs reported 1,250 shares. Grace & White New York invested 2.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). M&T Bancorp invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, West Coast Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,855 shares. Yorktown Management And Company owns 3,000 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,580 shares to 100,135 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,540 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.