Covalent Partners Holds Stake in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR); Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Upped Its Enersys (ENS) Position

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 11,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,464 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 38,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $68.21. About 90,166 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $3.015. About 9.96M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EnerSys Announces Dates for Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results and Investor Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EnerSys Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ENS – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EnerSys (ENS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnerSys Announces Plans to Expand TPPL Capacity and Commercialize GreenSeal® Bi-Polar Battery Technology – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

