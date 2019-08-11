Covalent Partners Holds Position in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR); As Oneok (OKE) Share Value Rose, Holder Symphony Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 1.75 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 11.79M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Ltd has invested 0.03% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 331,606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 38,395 were accumulated by Asset Management. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Ltd has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 555,964 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 64,677 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 1.90 million shares. Elm Ridge Limited Company stated it has 746,226 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 17,500 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.02% or 295,348 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 50 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% or 11,544 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 44,531 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 14 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. The insider Beder Tanya S bought $115,695.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,104 shares to 233,000 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 74,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,400 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research Incorporated invested 1.79% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Diversified has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Edgemoor holds 0.12% or 13,496 shares in its portfolio. 5.30 million were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Fjarde Ap invested 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 18,328 shares. Oakbrook Ltd reported 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited accumulated 93,916 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & Tru has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Sasco Cap Ct has 5.35% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 816,125 shares. Navellier & accumulated 70,375 shares. Harvest Fund Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 2.97% or 4.35 million shares. Oppenheimer And invested in 0.17% or 93,452 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 3,019 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).