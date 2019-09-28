Covalent Partners Holds Holding in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR); Tudor Investment Et Al Increases Holding in Coresite Realty (COR)

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $701.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 6.99 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 168.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 16,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The hedge fund held 25,913 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 9,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 183,602 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. 50,000 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares with value of $115,695 were bought by Beder Tanya S.