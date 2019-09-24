Covalent Partners Has Upped Its Position in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) as Market Value Declined; Td Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Plexus (PLXS) as Share Price Declined

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (PLXS) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Plexus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.33. About 33,100 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 22/03/2018 – Plexus Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution; 26/03/2018 – Plexus Holdings 1H 2018 Pretax Loss Widens Slightly; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q REV. $699M, EST. $691.0M; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 International MUSE Conference; 14/03/2018 – PLEXUS CORP – RAPP’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS PLEXUS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Injection Optimization of Infraclavicular and Axillary Brachial Plexus Block; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 20/03/2018 – Plexus Hires Wes Hornsby as Vice President of Business Development; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution in the US and Europe

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.65% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $2.175. About 4.52 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $25.18 million for 18.12 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Plexus Announces Award of Next-Generation Coca-Cola Freestyle Fountain Dispenser – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plexus Corp. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Plexus Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Risky Is TTM Technologies? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was bought by Restrepo William J.

