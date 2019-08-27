Covalent Partners Has Upped Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $1.31 Million as Share Value Declined; Westpac Banking Has Cut Its Lam Research (LRCX) Holding by $226.81 Million as Shares Rose

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 1,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 76,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68B, down from 77,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $201.34. About 1.25 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 43,255 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 34,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $120.25. About 1.09 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 265,595 shares. 5,594 are owned by Ameritas Ptnrs. 2.19M are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.8% or 9.73 million shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 25,977 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 206,512 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 515,481 were accumulated by Alkeon Management Ltd Co. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Llc has 0.55% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Vanguard holds 11.87 million shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 0.06% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 52,400 shares. Yhb Invest invested in 16,150 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Linscomb And Williams reported 22,664 shares. Security Trust invested in 112 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 10,610 shares to 98,397 shares, valued at $1.85 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 5,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 180,743 shares to 340,057 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,125 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).